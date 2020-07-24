Current Time: 03:38 am EDT
Welcome to Bloodletting
Welcome to Bloodletting, an RPG fantasy world where Vampires, Slayers, Demons, Werewolves, Witches and
Angels interact, role play, fight, and engage in war with each other. Your journey in the Realm begins
as a mere Innocent while you fight your way to the top of the rankings. Gather familiars and minions
along the way and use them to help you gain wealth and status. Buy special weapons and armor to aid
you in your fight against your mortal enemies. Join a Coven or Sanctuary and align forces with others
of your kind as you seek to control the Realm. Seek adventure in strange cities and dark graveyards.
Even dare to brave the horrors of the Forbidden City or rise as a champion in the Caverns.
Bloodletting is a text based role playing game with a supernatural theme played by people from across
the globe. Players develop personalities for their characters through interaction with other players
in various forums. Here stories are told, shared, role played, and expanded upon. Choose from
six different races to role play, Vampire, Slayer, Demons, Werewolf, Witch or Angel then join a Coven
or Sanctuary for companionship and protection. Fight other players in order to build your stats but
beware because some battle are fought to the death resulting in the loss of your character.
News and Updates
Bloodies Feedback
9/14/20
Hello sweeties!
As promised, here's a form for you to offer feedback on the bloodies if you wish!
https://forms.gle/UbjXQVf5vW4VnRcX6
Results are anonymous, but please keep your responses constructive. This isn't a....
Voting Contest
8/31/20
|In an effort to increase our player base and reward those that help us along the way, we are offering a slew of prizes for those that engage in....
Updated policy on cyberbullying
7/26/20
|In the past, we have stated that only bullying in game would be considered as cause for admin action. The justification was that, as we do not own the....
Game Statistics
Topics: 789
Posts: 44,165
Members: 480
Characters: 351
