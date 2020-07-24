Current Time: 03:38 am EDT

Welcome to Bloodletting, an RPG fantasy world where Vampires, Slayers, Demons, Werewolves, Witches and Angels interact, role play, fight, and engage in war with each other. Your journey in the Realm begins as a mere Innocent while you fight your way to the top of the rankings. Gather familiars and minions along the way and use them to help you gain wealth and status. Buy special weapons and armor to aid you in your fight against your mortal enemies. Join a Coven or Sanctuary and align forces with others of your kind as you seek to control the Realm. Seek adventure in strange cities and dark graveyards. Even dare to brave the horrors of the Forbidden City or rise as a champion in the Caverns.

Bloodletting is a text based role playing game with a supernatural theme played by people from across the globe. Players develop personalities for their characters through interaction with other players in various forums. Here stories are told, shared, role played, and expanded upon. Choose from six different races to role play, Vampire, Slayer, Demons, Werewolf, Witch or Angel then join a Coven or Sanctuary for companionship and protection. Fight other players in order to build your stats but beware because some battle are fought to the death resulting in the loss of your character.

Bloodies Feedback 9/14/20
Hello sweeties! As promised, here's a form for you to offer feedback on the bloodies if you wish! https://forms.gle/UbjXQVf5vW4VnRcX6 Results are anonymous, but please keep your responses constructive. This isn't a....
Voting Contest 8/31/20
In an effort to increase our player base and reward those that help us along the way, we are offering a slew of prizes for those that engage in....
Updated policy on cyberbullying 7/26/20
In the past, we have stated that only bullying in game would be considered as cause for admin action. The justification was that, as we do not own the....
